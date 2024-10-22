Katsura Hashino has started work on Atlus' next project after Metaphor: ReFantazio

HQ

For many of us, Metaphor: ReFantazio is still echoing in our heads and on our screens. Atlus' big project this year (after Persona 3 Reload and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance) is enjoying huge success around the world, being Atlus' fastest selling title ever.

But its creators at Studio Zero (the team of top talent also responsible for the recent Persona titles) are not taking a holiday, and director Katsura Hashino admitted in an interview with Famitsu that they have already started work on their next project.

Always from a team perspective and away from individual merit, Hashino stated that they are already working on Atlus' next project. Unfortunately, he makes no reference to what that might be, but said that "I want the users to be happy, and as a result, I hope the company will be happy as well. That's how I always work."

At this point in his career, there's not much to blame or ask of the director of Persona 3, 4, 5 and Metaphor: ReFantazio, but it occurs to us that gamers would be very happy in the near future if Atlus' next thing was Persona 6. What do you think?