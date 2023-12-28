Katsuhiro Harada discusses the highlights of his incredible career

HQ

Recently, we got the chance to catch up with Katsuhiro Harada at the Bilbao International Games Conference. Harada-san picked up the Honor Award from the event, and we chatted with the legendary fighting game developer about some of his career highlights in gaming.

When we asked about his favourite moments in creating games, Harada-san had the following to say: "As a developer, this is happening whenever I release a new title. But after we release a new title, I always receive a lot of fan letters and also some tweets on social media. That always cheers me up and that's the best moment as a developer."

As well as picking his favourite moments in his career, Harada also picked out one Tekken arcade cabinet he'd love to have in his office.

"It's a very difficult question," he began when we pressed him not to choose Tekken 8, the upcoming release for the fighting franchise. "So I would say the first Tekken Tag. That would be the only one that I need to choose. Because you know that the Tekken Tag series, we can play one-on-one and even with two versus two. So whenever I have this game at my home or even in the office, we can utilize it in a lot of opportunities. To play with our friends or even to have a competitive match. So yeah, I would say Tekken Tag is the one that I'm gonna choose."

Tekken 8 launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 26th of January, 2024. Check out the rest of our interview below: