Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano's all-female boxing event will break a Guinness World Record

The fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is one of the most hyped boxing matches ever, ending a trilogy that has broken records of viewership for women's boxing, in a great way thanks to Netflix's investment, which will stream the fight worldwide, without additional cost, this Friday (Saturday noon in Europe). It will be the first all-female boxing night at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and the event will also break a new record, to be recognised by Guinness World Record.

As spotted by TalkSport, the event by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company founded by youtuber and boxer Jake Paul, will have most world championship belts ever contested in a single boxing event: 17.

This record only includes straps belonging to the four major boxing sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF). Katie Taylor, the 39-year-old Irish boxer, holds all four belts in the super lightweight division.

The co-main event, between Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda, will have all four titles in the super featherweight category, currently held by the American boxer Baumgardner. And a third undisputed fight between Cherneka Johnson and Shurretta Metcalf will put in line all four belts in bantamweight division.

In total, there will be eight fights in the event, starting at 1:00 AM BST, 2:00 AM CEST on Saturday July 12 on Netflix.



Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano



Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda



Savannah Marshall vs Shadisa Green



Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica Camara



Cherneka Johnson vs Shurretta Metcal



Tamm Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa



Ramla Ali vs Lila Furtado

