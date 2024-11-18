Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was controversial, but also a landmark fight in female boxing

HQ

The Paul vs. Tyson fight last Friday was heavily criticised on social media: many felt that the fight was pointless or even rigged in Paul's favour. However, the event organized by Netflix, who attracted 60 million viewers, biggest viewership in Tyson's career, also had some genuine boxing matches played just before.

The co-main event was the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, two years after their fight in 2022, labelled then as "the biggest women's fight of all time" that narrowly saw Taylor successfully retain her undisputed lightweight titles.

According to Netflix, Taylor vs. Serrano II was seen by 50 million households, likely the most watched professional women's sporting event in U.S. history according to Netflix.

38-year-old Irish boxer (24-1, 6 KOs) also retained her titles against 36-year-old Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano (47-3, 31 KOs), in a match that many considered the true main event of the night, and ended up being as controversial, if not more, than Tyson's defeat.

All three judges decided unanimously that Taylor was the winner (95-94), a decision that left many spectators angry, considering that Serrano should have been the victor, after landing 324 punches, a hundred more than her Irish rival and a record in female boxing.

The ugliest and bloodiest part came in the fourth round, where one of several headbutts made by Taylor broke Serrano's eyelid, bleeding profusely. Serrano complained that this isn't the first time Taylor does that, but despite a penalization, Taylor still prevailed in the judges' decision.

Serrano is satisfied despite her loss and 'is cool' with Taylor

Despite Serrano's early complaints after the booed fight, she later apologised, saying she never intended to disrespect an opponent. "She & I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in the ring".

"It's just a bit unfortunate for Katie & I. For me I didn't get the Decision & for Katie, many felt she didn't deserve the win. Not what either of us were looking for", she admitted, but later focused on the positives: the greater awareness female boxing is getting worldwide.

In some way, the sad Paul vs. Tyson match was a Trojan Horse for the much better Taylor vs. Serrano fight, and talks for a third fight next year are already taking place.