Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will return to the ring in Netflix's next big investment in boxing

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will carry their rivalry to a third fight. After the resounding success of their previous fight in November 2024, followed by 74 million viewers globaly, and according to Netflix, the most watched professional women's sporting event in U.S., a third fight will take place on July 11 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. And, once again, Netflix will stream it worldwide.

This time, Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will not be relegated to be a co-main event, as it was the case with the second fight, which aired just before the controversial Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. It will be an all-women's professional boxing card, the first time that ever happens at the symbolic New York venue.

Taylor, Irish, 38, improved to a 24-1 record last November and succesfully defended her undisputed super lightweight title against Serrano (Puerto Rico, 36 years old, 47-3). The fight was a second victory of Taylor over Serrano, by unanimous decision, 95-94.

Amanda Serrano, disappointed that "Taylor didn't keep her word"

"I'm 2 and 0 against Amanda but it's obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it's only right that we have the trilogy. The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I'm sure it won't be any different this time around", said Taylor (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, Serrano said that she is fulfilling the promise she made to the fans of a trilogy, but added she was "disappointed" on Taylor, because she didn't "keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men", which Serrano believes they owe to the fans after a "record setting payday".

"But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve".