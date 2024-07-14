Kathryn Hahn just saved us over 8,000 minutes of screen time by summarising the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

One of the biggest issues that the Marvel Cinematic Universe now faces is that it is so large and expansive that simply getting into the story requires going back and watching tons of different movies and TV shows. In fact, there's over 130 hours of content to enjoy, content that spans 8,000 minutes of film and TV, which will take you over five days of straight screen time to consume. Needless to say, that's a big ask for anyone.

Thankfully, Agatha Harkness herself (a character that you only first meet after around 100 hours of MCU goodness), Kathyrn Hahn, has appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show to perform a song that summarises the entirety of the MCU.

You can see the delightful performance below, as per Phase Zero, and you can next see Hahn as Agatha again this September when Agatha All Along makes its debut on Disney+.