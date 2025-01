HQ

Kathryn Hahn isn't ready to hang up her witch's hat just yet. Although the recent Disney+ series Agatha All Along garnered only lukewarm reactions from critics, Hahn has expressed her desire to continue playing the role of Agatha Harkness. Speaking to TVLine on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress shared that while she personally isn't ready to say goodbye to the character, the final decision lies with the powers that be.

