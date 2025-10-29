Kathryn Bigelow blows up Netflix with A House of Dynamite

HQ

Kathryn Bigelow is back with a bang and with her latest thriller - A House of Dynamite - she's now topping the charts with more than 22 million views in just three days. A very impressive first weekend that quickly made it one of the hottest Netflix productions of the year.

And just in case you've missed it. The movie centers around an ICBM launch against the United States, where the supposedly "invincible" defense proves far more vulnerable than expected. In the ensuing chaos we witness how everyone from the president (played by Idris Elba) to the panicked White House and the emergency centers tries their best to handle the situation.

The final scene in particular has become somewhat of a hot topic and A House of Dynamite even prompted Pentagon to respond - spoiler, they did not particularly enjoy the movie. But Bigelow herself is happy about the situation, telling the press that this is the kind of discussion she hoped the movie would spark.

Have you checked out A House of Dynamite on Netflix yet?