Kathleen Kennedy steps aside for Dave Filoni who takes over Star Wars

Lucasfilm has now officially confirmed the leadership change that has been speculated about for some time. Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down as president after 14 years in the role, handing over responsibility to Dave Filoni, who will take over as president and chief creative officer. At the same time, Lynwen Brennan will take on a more prominent role as co-president with responsibility for the company's business and production side.

For you Gamereactor readers, this development will feel familiar. We have previously reported on information that suggested that Dave Filoni was intended to take over when Kennedy left the presidency. With his long history at Lucasfilm, from The Clone Wars to Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, Filoni has long been seen as the creative heir with deep roots in both the fans' and George Lucas' own vision.

With Filoni at the creative helm and Brennan as a stable counterweight on the business side, Lucasfilm is now marking the beginning of a new chapter. Exactly how this will shape the future of Star Wars remains to be seen, but the change in leadership clearly signals that Disney wants to bring creative direction and long-term planning under a more unified leadership.

Do you think Lucasfilm is making the right decision here?