Kathleen Kennedy gives an update on upcoming Star Wars projects

As we heard last night, Kathleen Kennedy will very soon no longer be the head of Lucasfilm. Whether you loved or hated her Star Wars movies, TV shows and more, Kennedy's departure will likely mark the end of an era for a galaxy far, far away. Just because she's leaving, however, doesn't mean every film that's being worked on in the background will be halted too.

Speaking with Deadline, Kennedy gave out an update on all the Star Wars projects she was helping bring to life all the way up to her exit. James Mangold's movie, which tells the origins of the Jedi and is set 25,000 years in Star Wars' past, is currently on hold. However, Kennedy calls the script "incredible." That said, it'll be someone else's call now if it gets made.

Donald Glover has a script ready for a Lando standalone movie, Simon Kinberg is actively working on his trilogy, and it appears new heads of Lucasfilm Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan are very excited by the prospect. Taika Waititi has also turned in a script which Kennedy describes as "hilarious," and the forgotten The Hunt for Ben Solo movie is somewhere lurking in the back of Lucasfilm.

Kennedy also confirmed that she has talked with other big filmmakers about making Star Wars projects in the past, including David Fincher, Alex Garland, and Vince Gilligan. However, we'll have to see if any of them will bite on the universe now its under new rulership.