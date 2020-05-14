Katee Sackhoff to join The Mandalorian 2's cast

You watching Advertisements

The Mandalorian was probably one of the most interesting surprises for Star Wars fans last year, after the disappointing ninth chapter (you can read our review here) that concluded the third trilogy of the saga created by George Lucas. We are already aware that among the directors who will deal with the second season of the TV series exclusively for Disney+ shines Sin City director, Robert Rodriguez, and today we discover a new face that will join the cast: Katee Sackhoff.

Known especially for playing Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in the Battlestar Galactica series, Sackhoff will resume her role as Bo-Katan Kryze, after lending her voice to the same character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. According to Slash Film (via IGN), the actress has already finished filming in February, but at the moment we don't know much more.

The launch of The Mandalorian: Season 2 is expected in October, obviously exclusively on Disney+.