Kate Winslet confirmed as female lead in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

HQ

As you probably know, Peter Jackson is hard at work on a new adventure in Middle-earth, although this time only as a producer, with Andy Serkis taking over as director. The film is called The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and is set somewhere between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Considering that the film is set to premiere on December 27, 2027, it is of course very urgent to get started, and apparently the casting is in full swing. Deadline can now reveal that Titanic star Kate Winslet will play the female lead, but unfortunately no further details about the role are currently available.

She will be joined by several stars from the original trilogy, including Serkis himself in the role of Gollum, while Elijah Wood will play Frodo Baggins and Ian McKellen will once again take on the role of Gandalf. Filming is expected to begin in May, so we won't have to wait too long for more information.