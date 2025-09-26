Kate Mara gets tormented by an extra-terrestrial in The Astronaut

Usually with films set in space, when the hero returns to Earth is when we get the happy ending. The mission is complete and it's time to revel in success. For the upcoming The Astronaut, this won't at all be the case.

Starring Kate Mara in the lead, this horror film follows an astronaut who after crash landing back on Earth, is convinced that an extra-terrestrial being has followed her back and is now tormenting her like a cruel stalker. As her fears hold some degree of credit, a general played by Laurence Fishburne decides to take action and quarantines the astronaut in an isolated home where she can be rehabilitated and even tested on, an isolated venue perfect for an alien visitor to access without prying eyes paying any attention...

The synopsis for The Astronaut adds: "When an astronaut (Kate Mara) crash lands back to Earth, a General (Laurence Fishburne) places her in quarantine for rehabilitation and testing. As disturbing events unfold, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her home."

Directed by Jess Varley, The Astronaut is looking to premiere on October 17. You can see the trailer for the film below.