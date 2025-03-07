Kate Hudson's Running Point will be back for a second season

HQ

It has been a pretty typical, business-as-usual kind of day for Netflix, as the streamer has cancelled one of its younger shows and then renewed another. Following The Recruit coming to an end, Netflix has now affirmed that the comedy series Running Point will be back for a second season, once again with Kate Hudson in the lead.

Running Point originally debuted on Netflix on February 27, and since then it has performed quite well, only being bested by Robert De Niro's Zero Day and American Murder: Gabby Petito too. The news of the renewal was shared by Hudson herself in a video posted by Netflix, which you can see below.

Have you seen Running Point yet and are you looking forward to the second season?