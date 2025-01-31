Kate Hudson takes over a basketball dynasty in Running Point

Next month is set to be quite an exciting one for Netflix, as the streamer will not only debut The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep film, conclude Cobra Kai, and offer Zero Day, which stars Robert De Niro in his first television role yet, but the streamer will also serve up a comedy series starring Kate Hudson.

This one is known as Running Point, and in it Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a woman who following the catastrophic collapse of her sport-loving brother, is tasked with taking over the family business and running one of the most successful basketball dynasties in America, the fictional Los Angeles Waves.

The more complete synopsis from Netflix adds: "Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she's appointed in his place. Now that she's stepping up into the family business, she's going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — making her way in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports."

Running Point will debut on Netflix on February 27, and with that date edging closer, you can check out the series' trailer below to determine whether it will be worth your attention when it makes its arrival.