Kate Bush teases a return to making music

Kate Bush rocketed back into the spotlight in 2022 when the fourth season of Stranger Things debuted and Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield reminded us all why we loved the song Running Up That Hill and the amazing effects it can have for fighting back invasive attacks from Vecna.

The interesting part about this song becoming a sensation again is that Kate Bush hasn't released new music in a long while, but the return to stardom has seemingly encouraged the pop artist to begin producing new music. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show, Bush stated:

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time." She also mentioned how and when she will return to music, "Not at the moment, but I've been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together. And I'm very keen to start working on a new album when I've got this finished. I've got lots of ideas and I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time."

Sadly this won't be in time for Stranger Things return to Netflix, as the show is currently filming its final season. Still, we'll always have Season 4 to remember.

