Marvel's Avengers

Kate Bishop is coming to Marvel's Avengers on December 8

And she's coming with a new story chapter focused on the villain Super Adaptoid.

Marvel's Avengers will receive its first new chapter, as part of the Avengers Initiative game mode, on December 8, introducing Kate Bishop as a playable character and the villain Super Adaptoid.

Kate Bishop's gameplay will be based on archery and gadgets, while Super Adaptoid will challenge players by being able to recreate several of the Avenger's abilities.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions were not mentioned, which means that they remain postponed to 2021 and without a specific date. You can however still play Marvel's Avengers on the new consoles, but only via backward compatibility.

