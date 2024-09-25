Kate Beckinsdale betrays her own country to save her husband in Prime Video's Canary Black

Next month, Prime Video actually has a few different big feature length offerings planned. The comedy film Brothers is coming, and so is a new action flick with Kate Beckinsdale at the helm.

This is known as Canary Black and is a film about a CIA agent who is forced to betray her country in order to save her husband who has been kidnapped by a terror cell. Essentially, expect a film with a similar setup to Taken, something that's increasingly clear since Taken's director Pierre Morel, is at the helm of this flick.

Canary Black is set to debut on October 24 and you can see the trailer for the film below.