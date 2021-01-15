Katana-sharp PC specifications for Nioh 2: Complete Edition revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo released more detailed information about the scope of Nioh 2's PC adjustments this week. The game will release as a 'Complete Edition' on Steam in just three weeks, so you can expect to get all three expansions (The Tengu Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, The First Samurai) in addition to the base game. In order to satisfy the demanding PC community, the game will make use of a wide variety of PC setups.

Therefore, katana-sharp 4K "Ultra HD" resolution is made possible on ultrawide monitors with an aspect ratio of 21:9. If you meet the requirements, this port is technically capable of supporting HDR and 144 Hz screens (however, please beware that the game's is capped at either 60 or 120 fps). So that you can play properly while this visual extravaganza, you'll find fully remappable controls for mouse/keyboard, as well as for your controller right from the start.

Koei Tecmo points out that Nioh 2: The Complete Edition has all the online functions from the PlayStation 4 version, once it launches on Steam on February 5. If you buy the game within the first three weeks after that date, you will also receive two pieces of equipment as an additional incentive. Below you will find the official PC requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4460

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 (4GB V-RAM minimum)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 85 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 SUPER (6 V-RAM minimum)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 85 GB available space