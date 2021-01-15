Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nioh 2

Katana-sharp PC specifications for Nioh 2: Complete Edition revealed

We give you an overview of the samurai adventure's PC features.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo released more detailed information about the scope of Nioh 2's PC adjustments this week. The game will release as a 'Complete Edition' on Steam in just three weeks, so you can expect to get all three expansions (The Tengu Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, The First Samurai) in addition to the base game. In order to satisfy the demanding PC community, the game will make use of a wide variety of PC setups.

Therefore, katana-sharp 4K "Ultra HD" resolution is made possible on ultrawide monitors with an aspect ratio of 21:9. If you meet the requirements, this port is technically capable of supporting HDR and 144 Hz screens (however, please beware that the game's is capped at either 60 or 120 fps). So that you can play properly while this visual extravaganza, you'll find fully remappable controls for mouse/keyboard, as well as for your controller right from the start.

Koei Tecmo points out that Nioh 2: The Complete Edition has all the online functions from the PlayStation 4 version, once it launches on Steam on February 5. If you buy the game within the first three weeks after that date, you will also receive two pieces of equipment as an additional incentive. Below you will find the official PC requirements.

Minimum:
OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 4460
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 (4GB V-RAM minimum)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 85 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 64bit
Processor: Intel Core i7 6700K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 SUPER (6 V-RAM minimum)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 85 GB available space

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Nioh 2Nioh 2Nioh 2

Related texts

Nioh 2Score

Nioh 2
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"Nioh 2 is a very faithful sequel, but it doesn't dare to offer much in the way of innovation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy