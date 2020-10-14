English
Katana Zero and Tales of Vesperia join AoE3 on Game Pass

PC players will also have access to The Swords of Ditto and Heave Ho.

The second half of the month is coming and that means a new round of games for Xbox Game Pass. Eight titles will join Forza 7, Brutal Legend, and the others between October 15 and October 22, and six will leave the platform the last Friday of the month.

The one we knew about was Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, as every game released by Xbox Studios drops directly on Game Pass. Here is also the remastered edition of the classic RPG Tales of Vesperia and also the highly recommended 2D action game Katana Zero.

Coming on October 15:


  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)

  • Heave Ho (PC)

  • Katana Zero (Android, Console & PC)

  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console & PC)

  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse (PC)

Coming on October 30:


  • ScourgeBringer (Console)

  • Cricket 19 (Console)

  • Supraland (Console)

Leaving on October 30:


  • After Party (Console)

  • LEGO Star Wars III (Console)

  • Rise & Shine (Console)

  • Tacoma (Console & PC)

  • The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC)

  • The Red Strings Club (PC)

