Katana Zero and Demon Turf have both been rated for PlayStation platforms

The Entertainment Software Rating Board appears to have leaked the arrival of two new games on PlayStation platforms. Ratings for both Katana Zero on PS4 and Demon Turf on PS5 have surfaced online, but neither of the two have been officially announced for these platforms.

Katana Zero coming to PS4 doesn't seem too unlikely considering that it has already previously made its way to PC, Switch, and Xbox One. The game is a challenging action platformer set within a dystopian future, and it first launched back in 2019. We gave it a near perfect 9/10 score at release, and in our review we said: "It's without a doubt, one of the best low-profile games we've played in recent years and you shouldn't miss it."

Demon Turf on the other hand, is in a completely different boat, as it has yet to be released and just has a rough window of 2021. The game is a platformer that has a very distinct 90s cartoon visual style to it. Its Steam description reads: "The 3D platformer with attitude! Join Beebz in her ambitious goal of taking over the Demon Turfs and becoming the Demon Queen herself! Jump, spin and punch your way across the turfs with unique mechanics like momentum-driven combat and self-placed checkpoints. Face the Demon King head on!"

