Kataib Hezbollah threatens United States if it joins Israel-Iran fight

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi faction aligned with Iran, has warned that it will resume targeting United States forces in the Middle East if Washington intervenes in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of the American enemy's army in the region," the Secretary-General said in a statement. "If America intervenes in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases spread across the region without hesitation."