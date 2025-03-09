Kassandra may pop up in Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

Later this month, after a few delays, Assassin's Creed Shadows will finally debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, on March 20 specifically. When this game arrives, we'll meet two new Assassin's Creed protagonists, the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke, but these might not be the only series protagonists who appear in the game.

While many Assassin's Creed games don't feature lead characters that span into other titles, it has happened in the past, and the latest trend revolves around Assassin's Creed Odyssey's heroine Kassandra. After the events of the DLC for that game, Kassandra was essentially made immortal in the world of Assassin's Creed lore, assuming she maintained control of the Staff of Hermes Trismegistus that is. This was how she appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla briefly, and also how she could pop up in Feudal Japan too.

Speaking about whether this will be the case, creative director on Shadows and Odyssey, Jonathan Dumont, told Game Rant: "Kassandra is very much alive during these times. She is somewhere around the globe, lurking in the shadows."

So it does suggest that Kassandra won't have a key part in the Shadows story but the fact that she is alive and well makes it seem as though she could have a Valhalla-esque appearance at some point too.

Would you like to see Kassandra make a return?