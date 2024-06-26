Kaspersky no longer authorised to sell its products in the US

HQ

The US government has stopped the Russian company Kaspersky from selling any of its software within the country. This is because they consider the company and its software to be a security risk, leaving US companies open to Russian cyber attacks.

"Russia has shown it has the capacity and ... the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponize the personal information of Americans and that is why we are compelled to take the action that we are taking today"

Kaspersky itself announces that it intends to take legal action to overturn the decision, and denies any involvement or connection with anything that could jeopardise US interests.

"Kaspersky does not engage in activities which threaten U.S. national security and, in fact, has made significant contributions with its reporting and protection from a variety of threat actors that targeted U.S. interests and allies. The company intends to pursue all legally available options to preserve its current operations and relationships"

Have you tried Kaspersky products and would you feel confident using them today?