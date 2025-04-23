Kashmir tourist attack leaves at least 26 dead, 17 injured

HQ

The latest news on India . On Tuesday, a group of suspected militants opened fire on tourists exploring the picturesque Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, leaving at least 26 dead and 17 injured in what authorities call the worst attack on civilians in India since 2008.

The massacre has jolted the region just as it was enjoying a tourism renaissance, and has prompted India's top leaders to cut short foreign visits in response. A fringe militant group claimed responsibility, alleging the victims were tied to Indian intelligence.

This claim has only heightened tensions. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley has come to a halt in protest, flights are being added to evacuate panicked tourists, and a sweeping manhunt is underway, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.