Kashmir tourist attack: Authorities identify three militants, claim two are from Pakistan

The latest news on India and Pakistan . Authorities in Kashmir have identified three individuals believed to be behind the recent assault in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. Among the suspects, two are reportedly from Pakistan.

The police have issued public notices and offered financial rewards for any information that could lead to the arrests. The attack, which targeted a group of tourists, has shaken the area known for its beauty and calm. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.