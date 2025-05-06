English
Kashmir: Tensions escalate as Pakistan tests missiles and India orders security drills

Military exercises and missile tests heighten fears of conflict over Kashmir violence.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. In response to rising tensions, we now know that Pakistan has conducted its second missile test in three days, while India has ordered several states to initiate security drills amidst growing fears of an escalation.

The situation has worsened since an April attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead, with both countries accusing each other of hostile actions. The missile tests and India's preparations for potential threats are now fueling concerns of a military confrontation.

Massive Search Operation was launched by Security forces in Anantnag District Of Kashmir India after suspected militants hurled a Grenade on central reserve police force of india on 01 June 2018 // Shutterstock

