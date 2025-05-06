Kashmir: Tensions escalate as Pakistan tests missiles and India orders security drills

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . In response to rising tensions, we now know that Pakistan has conducted its second missile test in three days, while India has ordered several states to initiate security drills amidst growing fears of an escalation.

The situation has worsened since an April attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead, with both countries accusing each other of hostile actions. The missile tests and India's preparations for potential threats are now fueling concerns of a military confrontation.