Kasedo Games shows off Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II in a new trailer

HQ

If you enjoyed Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, there's a lot to look forward to. In a new trailer, we got to see the Leagues of Votann, which means we now potentially have three playable factions in this sequel. This group of high-tech clones are the sci-fi version of dwarves. They scavenge for valuables and trade with the other life forms in the galaxy. We already know that both the Adeptus Mechanicus and the Necrons are playable, and the rivalry between these three groups could make for a great story. It remains to be seen when the title will be released, but you can watch the trailer from Kasedo Games' Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II below.