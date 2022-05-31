Cookies

KartRider: Drift is no longer an Xbox exclusive

A delay has led to the title losing its console exclusivity.

KartRider: Drift was announced back in 2019 and was confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - with the latter being timed-exclusive. But now this seems to have changed, as reported by Xbox News for Koreans on Twitter.

The reason for this is a new delay of the game, which seems to have made Microsoft lose their patience with the title, and thus it is now a regular multiformat game. As there isn't an abundance of kart games with high production values for consoles that isn't made by Nintendo, let's keep our fingers crossed that KartRider: Drift turns out great in the end.

