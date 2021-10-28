KartRider: Drift is a new free-to-play racer coming to PlayStation consoles

HQ

Outside of Mario Kart Tour on mobile devices, we can't say that we have seen an awful lot of free-to-play kart racers out there. This is why KartRider: Drift stood out to us when it raced into the spotlight during Sony's State of Play event last night. The Nexon developed title looks to feature a rich suite of customisation options, and it's set to contain more than 30 different tracks. It's also planned to feature cross-play and cross-progression support.

Within the State of Play trailer (which can be watched above), it was detailed that a closed beta will be taking place December 9-15. This will be across all playable platforms and audiences in Europe, Korea, Japan, and the United States will have a chance to get behind the wheel. If you're interested, you can sign up for the closed beta here.

KartRider: Drift is set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One sometime in 2022.