HQ

Bayern Munich is officially Bundesliga champion 2024/25. It is thanks to a draw by Bayer Leverkusen, 2-2 against Freiburg, that mathematically means Leverkusen (68 points) cannot reach Bayern's tally (76 points) in the last two remaining games.

Bayern recaptures the title that the have won every single year since 2013, with the exception of last year, when Bayern was bested by Bayer Leverkusen. That meant that Harry Kane had to wait onye year to get his first professional title at 31, finally breaking his curse. The English captain has a number of individual wards, like Golden Boot in World Cup 2018 (despite England finishing fourth) and member of the Order of the British Empire, and runner up of Champions League with Tottenham and twice runner-up in UEFA Euro Cup in 2020 and 2024.

Even his curse seemed to manisfest its last breath on Saturday, when Kane (in the bench, sanctioned for accumulation of yellow cards) and all Bayern's players and staff, and fans at home, were ready to celebrate the title on Saturday after a 3-2 win over Leipzig... only for Yussuf Poulsen to score at the 94th minute and cancel all celebrations. However, Leverkusen's setback allowed for celebrations to start one day later, with only two matchdays remaining of the season.