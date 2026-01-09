Karmine Corp ties down Game Changers roster by extending team for 2026 season

HQ

The 2025 Game Changers Championship was one to forget for the EMEA region, as the division's best hopes all floundered rather quickly and never went deep enough into the tournament. This is despite sending a bunch of promising talent, including a team that proved to be the one to beat for the first two stages of the EMEA season.

We're talking about Karmine Corp GC, of course. The team won both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the EMEA division in 2025, but then struggled to carry that success into the latter half of the season, placing fourth in Stage 3 and then failing to reach the semi-finals at the Game Changers Championship. While these results leave much to be desired when it matters, the organisation has confidence in this team and has decided to lock them down for another year.

Anastasiya "Glance" Anisimova, Azra "Alkyia" Erin, Anastasia "anesilia" Ivanova, Safia "safiaa" Leghzal, and in-game leader Şura "Jiex" Yıldırım are all returning for the 2026 campaign, under the coaching leadership of Dzmitry "SmartSeven" Smartselau once more.

The firm dates for the 2026 season of Game Changers has yet to be confirmed, as all that we know is the Championship will return in November. No dates for the regional tournaments has been shared as of yet.