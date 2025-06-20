English
Valorant

Karmine Corp GC crowned Valorant Game Changers EMEA Stage 2 champions

After beating out GiantX GC in a tight grand final.

The second stage in the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers season has come to a close. After a busy period that has spanned around a month, the grand final for the stage occurred last night, pitting Karmine Corp GC against GiantX GC for a thrilling and tight battle.

After all was said and done, Karmine Corp GC came out on top after winning the series 3-2. This means that the team has been crowned champion, earning a healthy €15,000 in prize money, a slate of EMEA Points helpful for qualification to future events, and also direct invitation to the third stage too, which will happen in September through November.

It's unclear what will be next for Karmine Corp GC in the immediate future, as the third stage is 14 weeks away at the moment. No doubt there will be some third-party events to look forward to over the summer and early autumn.

Valorant

