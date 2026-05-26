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Karmine Corp crowned Rocket League Championship Series Paris Major victor

The French organisation won on home soil.

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Over the weekend, fans of competitive Rocket League were treated to an action-packed tournament when the Rocket League Championship Series Paris Major took place and crowned a victor. This event was the place that Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 6 to the world, but it was also the place that French organisation Karmine Corp came out on top and won on home soil.

Karmine Corp proved to be a true titan at this event, winning all of its group matches before placing in the playoffs and proving to win every match-up it was presented, ultimately defeating Gentle Mates and then proceeding to knockout both Team Vitality and Twisted Minds, the latter in the grand final in a 4-1 fashion.

This result means that Karmine Corp is taking the trophy back home and is walking away with $102,000 in prize money too. The result also sets the team up as one to watch as we head into the World Championship stage of the action, which was just confirmed to be held at Fort Worth in Texas.

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