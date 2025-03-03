Karmine Corp claim LEC Winter Playoffs trophy after defeating G2 Esports

HQ

The Winter Season for the League of Legends EMEA Championship has come to a close. The Playoffs wrapped up yesterday, all following a hectic finale that saw Karmine Corp and G2 Esports battling it out. Following a pretty dominant display by the former, Karmine Corp has been named victor of the Winter Playoffs, a result that will see the team becoming EMEA's representative at the First Stand Tournament too.

Karmine Corp ended up defeating G2 Esports in a 3-0 result. Granted, the pair did play beforehand in the upper bracket final, a match that G2 dominated 3-1. This victory by Karmine Corp will see the team heading home with €40,000 and one of five slots at First Stand, which is happening in South Korea next week.

After this, we can expect to see Karmine Corp defending its LEC title in the Spring Season, which kicks off on April 1.