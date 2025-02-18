Karma: The Dark World will launch on PC and PS5 in March

HQ

Wired Productions has just revealed the release date for the upcoming psychological horror game Karma: The Dark World. The title will be coming exclusively to PC and PS5 consoles on March 27, but that wasn't the only bit of news that the developer had in store as it also used the occasion to lift the curtain on a slate of PS5 Pro features and enhancements that the game will offer on the console.

This will include the full usage of PSSR to enhance the quality of the game's visuals, reflections, and distance rendering, and to ensure that the title runs at a silky smooth 60 fps while at 4K resolution. You can see these enhancements explained further in the latest trailer for Karma: The Dark World below.

HQ

Otherwise, back to the release date, not only was there also a release date trailer shared, which you can find below too, but we now also know the price point for the game. You'll be able to snag Karma: The Dark World for £19.99/€24.99 when it debuts, and even at 10% off for anyone who picks it up around launch, or 15% off for anyone who already owns any Wired Productions game on Steam, specifically.

HQ

Are you excited for Karma: The Dark World?