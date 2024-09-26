Karma: The Dark World announces demo and new trailer at Convergence Games Showcase

During the Convergence Games Showcase, where we've seen up to 40 titles from indie and AA development, we got another glimpse of what Pollard Studio, a talented team based in Shanghai, has been working on for a while now.

It's Karma: The Dark World, a first-person psychological horror title, as a mind investigator trying to uncover the darkest secrets in the minds of espionage suspects in a dystopian, authoritarian world. As he delves deeper and deeper into the minds of others, the protagonist begins to doubt what the truth is and its true purpose.

The premise is more than interesting, as was the new trailer we saw at the event, which we bring you below.

HQ

In addition to the clip, Pollard and publisher Wired have announced that they will be releasing a demo of Karma: The Dark World at the upcoming Steam Next Fest, which kicks off on 14 October. The demo will include an hour and a half of game content, giving us a taste of what the game will have to offer.

Karma: The Dark World is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series X/S at a date to be determined.