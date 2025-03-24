Karma Automotive announces stunning all-electric coupe

HQ

The folk over at Karma Automotive offer a handful of all-electric cars, each of which typically have stunning and striking appearances. Now, the automotive maker is expanding its portfolio with yet another model, a car that is called the Amaris, and that is a two-door coupe.

The car is expected to enter into production in Q4 of 2026 and then actually launch in 2027, and as for what it will offer, we're told a car powered by Karma's EREV powertrain that is turbocharged with a four-cylinder ICE generator that is capable of enabling 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and a top speed that caps out at 165 mph.

Otherwise, the car has an all-aluminium frame with carbon fibre accents, stunning 22" Constellation wheels, a clamshell hood, swan doors, and American-inspired side exhausts too.

The exact pricing has yet to be revealed and likewise we don't have information on the model's range, despite it being regarded as part of the Extended-Range Electric Vehicles (EREV) category.

