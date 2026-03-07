Karl Urban would return to the role of Judge Dredd "in a heartbeat"

Karl Urban, star of The Boys, the new Amazon Prime movie The Bluff, and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2, is a bit of an icon of genre fiction. Having appeared in Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, the Marvel movies, and of course as the one and only Judge Dredd in Dredd, his franchise credits are many.

However, when it comes to Dredd, it's a role that seems to have a special place in Urban's heart. When asked by The Playlist if he'd be up for returning to the role, Urban said: "I would love to reprise that role in a heartbeat. I really would."

"I had so much fun making that movie," Urban continued. "If I'm not part of it, then I'm all good with it. I just want to see more Dredd stories."

As we covered last summer, a new Judge Dredd film is in the works, from director Taika Waititi. We don't know much about the project yet besides it's coming, so at least Urban will get his wish of more Dredd stories.