Karl Urban truly is Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 teaser trailer

Warner Bros. has been warming up the hype train for the Mortal Kombat 2 movie the last few days. The reason for this is that the first trailer for it will premiere tomorrow, but we don't have to wait until then for a taste of the humour Karl Urban's version of Johnny Cage brings to the cinematic universe.

Director Simon McQuoid and crew have given us a trailer for Johnny Cage's in-universe Incaged Fury movie, and it's safe to say those of you who loved Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagal back in the day will recognise some of the ridiculous stuff that happens in it. Expect far more blood, violence and ninjas in tomorrow's real trailer for Mortal Kombat 2.