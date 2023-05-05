Karl Urban reportedly in final talks to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2

Karl Urban is reportedly in final talks to star as Johnny Cage in the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat.

Based on the iconic fighting game franchise, 2021's Mortal Kombat was a hit for Warner Bros. being one of the biggest HBO Max movie releases since the streaming service began. The film may not have earned incredible praise, but it did win itself a sequel.

Johnny Cage did not feature in the first film to the disappointment of many fans (especially one Johnny Cage main who is currently writing this news piece), but in getting an actor like Karl Urban on board to play the C-list actor turned Kombatant in the sequel does appear to show he'll have a big role to play.

What do you think of Johnny Cage being played by Karl Urban?

