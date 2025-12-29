Karl Urban: "Mortal Kombat 2 was the most challenging role in my career"

HQ

For some reason, the Mortal Kombat series has been significantly more suited to feature films than other fighting series, and both the first film from 1995 and the reboot from 2021 were unexpectedly big hits and also received relatively good ratings (in an otherwise totally panned category of film adaptations).

Later this year, the sequel will premiere, and this time, the testicle-basher Johnny Cage - played by Karl Urban - shows up to join the carnage. And apparently, it was no easy task. Urban says it's the most demanding thing he's done in his career, and we'd like to remind you that he also fought Homelander himself in the TV series The Boys. In an interview with EW, he says:

"I asked for a heavy-action content movie, and for my sins, they gave me one. It was the most challenging role that I've ever undertaken in my career.

It's the martial arts. The form and style of martial arts is so specific, and the choreography, at times, is so definitive in its movement, and there's a precision of execution for it to look good. It was a huge challenge."

Mortal Kombat 2 premieres in theaters on May 8, and then we'll see how Cage fares when he takes on icons such as Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Shang Tsung, Sonya Blade, and others.