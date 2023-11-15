Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat

Karl Urban confirms filming on Mortal Kombat movie sequel has restarted

Round 2, begin!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

2021's Mortal Kombat might not be a critically acclaimed masterpiece, but it did entertain audiences during the pandemic. Reaching new heights on WB's streaming service, the film was greenlit for a sequel, something fans were incredibly happy to see.

Now, thanks to Karl Urban's Instagram, we have confirmation that filming on Mortal Kombat 2 has begun... again. He shared a new picture, where it seems he's dyed his hair blonde for the role of Johnny Cage.

"We're back baby! MK 2 Let's go!! Love this cast," reads the caption. Hopefully, with filming kicking back into gear we can hear more about the upcoming action movie sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 2?

Mortal Kombat

Related texts



Loading next content