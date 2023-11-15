Karl Urban confirms filming on Mortal Kombat movie sequel has restarted

2021's Mortal Kombat might not be a critically acclaimed masterpiece, but it did entertain audiences during the pandemic. Reaching new heights on WB's streaming service, the film was greenlit for a sequel, something fans were incredibly happy to see.

Now, thanks to Karl Urban's Instagram, we have confirmation that filming on Mortal Kombat 2 has begun... again. He shared a new picture, where it seems he's dyed his hair blonde for the role of Johnny Cage.

"We're back baby! MK 2 Let's go!! Love this cast," reads the caption. Hopefully, with filming kicking back into gear we can hear more about the upcoming action movie sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 2?