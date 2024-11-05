Karim Benzema talks about Mbappé and his problems scoring goals in Real Madrid

HQ

Kylian Mbappé arrived at Real Madrid last summer after years of expectations and the prospect of being the best player in the world. However, the French player hasn't quite adjusted to the team. He has scored eight goals in fourteen games with Real Madrid, less than what was expected of him, with a particularly bad performance in El Clásico, falling offside eight times.

He is, alongside Vinícius Júnior, the spearhead of Real Madrid, but there is a problem: they both like to play in the same position. And Vini came first.

Karim Benzema, who played in a "false nine" position for many years at Real Madrid, was interviewed in Spanish TV program El Chiringuito, and thinks that Mbappé should play on the left, but you can't put him there.

Benzema's solution to Kylian Mbappé's problem with Real Madrid

"To me, he is not a centre-forward. When he also played as a 'nine' with France he wasn't good either, that is not his position. But on the left, there is a kid who is at his same level. There is a problem, I don't think you can put Vinícius on the left because every match he makes a difference on the left".

He thinks that Vini is irremovable on his position "because he is the best in the world right now", so Mbappé "has to realise he is now a 'nine' and forget about the left". "He is very good on the left, but now he has to be very good in other position".

He also advices Mbappé "not to lower his arms", not surrender and understand that being at Real Madrid is not the same as Paris Saint-Germain and he must learn to live with the pressure, and has to score every game because that is why they brought him.