Karen Page's role in Daredevil: Born Again is rumoured to be small

Deborah Ann Woll is once again rumoured to play Karen Page in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. However, Marvel has not confirmed it and we have so far not heard anything about how big her role will be in the series. Now Daniel Richtman, who has previously published rumours on the series, claims that Karen Page will not be in more than three episodes. Unfortunately, Richtman does not know anything about Elden Henson's involvement, who played Foggy Nelson.

However, the series is far from finished, so if this even turns out to be true, it may well change before the series premieres on Disney+. Considering that an entire episode of Echo was cut to balance the pacing better, just a month or so before the premiere, a lot can happen.