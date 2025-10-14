Karen Khachanov headlines Almaty Open with former top 50 as local favourite in Kazakhstan

HQ

This week takes place the Almaty Open, in Kazakhstan's largest city. This is the stage where 29-year-old Russian player Karen Khachanov won his seventh and latest ATP title, that paved the way for a return to top 10 last August, after being quarter-finalist in Wimbledon and reaching the final in Toronto. In Almaty, Khachanov aims to win another title this year and end a three-match losing streak in New York, Beijing, and Shanghai.

However, his potential bigger threat for the title is second seed Daniil Medvedev, who reached semi-final in Shanghai (defeated by Arthur Rinderknech last weekend). Both will make their debuts tomorrow, Wednesday, October 15, at round of 16.

Other seeded players include the Italians Flavio Cobolli (3) and Luciano Darderi (4), American Alex Michelsen (6), and Canadian Gabriel Diallo (7). The final will be on Sunday, October 19. The local crowds will stan Alexander Shevchenko, World No. 89, formerly in the top 50, who starts his run at Almaty Open against Laslo Djere today, Tuesday, not earlier than 16:00 CET.