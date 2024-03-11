Karen Gillan is still interested in playing Poison Ivy in the DC Universe

HQ

Karen Gillan has portrayed quite a few notable characters over her career so far, with perhaps the most famous of the bunch being the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula, a character that was brought to the MCU by James Gunn, who is now running DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Needless to say, Gillan and Gunn have a rapport, which is why it's not a huge surprise that Gillan is throwing her hat into the ring for a DC character.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Gillan has affirmed again that she would be interested in playing Poison Ivy in the DC Universe, and that she would like a crack at portraying the relationship the character has with Harley Quinn.

"Oooh. That's a good question. In a relationship with Harley Quinn sounds excellent."

Considering we've become used to seeing Gillan covered in blue for Nebula, it would be interesting to see her change to green every now and then to put her spin on Ivy. Do you think she would suit the role?