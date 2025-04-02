Karate Kid: Legends shows off more of its story in new trailer

HQ

A new generation of Karate Kid will soon rise, and Sony has given us another look at the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends with its second trailer.

We start with our main character, played by Ben Wang, and his family making the difficult decision to move to America. In New York City, he struggles to fit in at first, and is told he can't practise kung fu, as it appears to have been the cause of his brother's death.

However, Jackie Chan isn't having any of it, and he enlists the help of Ralph Macchio AKA Daniel LaRusso in teaching our new protagonist the Miyagi way. With some nicely choreographed fights in the mix, Karate Kid: Legends looks about as action packed as the previous films in the series.

Karate Kid: Legends hits cinemas on the 30th of May.