Karaoke "was like therapy" for Nicolas Cage until his rendition of Purple Rain went viral

In a few months time, Nicolas Cage will be returning the big screen in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a spoof-type movie where Cage plays himself in a story where he agrees to appear at a billionaire superfan's birthday party for a million dollar payday, only to become wrapped up in a CIA drug bust. It's a movie that is about as on-the-nose as it gets, but with the release set for April 22, 2022, we're starting to see more and more of Cage in the media as of late.

The famous actor recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable, where he, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, Peter Dinklage, and Simon Rex all chatted about their careers and upcoming works for a little while. During the conversation the topic of karaoke came about, where Cage revealed his take on the pastime and why he won't be engaging with it anymore.

"Well, yeah, for me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince's "Purple Rain" and it went everywhere and I said, "I'm not going to karaoke anymore," Cage noted.

At this point, Garfield stepped in to say, "Don't steal the gift from the world. You need to keep giving," to which Cage replied, "Well, singing is therapy, I think. Absolutely. Karaoke's supposed to be private. It's like a prayer."

If you haven't seen Cage's rendition of Purple Rain before, you can catch it here (thanks Daily Mail).

As for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, you can watch the trailer for the movie below.