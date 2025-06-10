Karaoke at home will become even easier with Apple Music and tvOS 26

HQ

Apple has actually supported karaoke features on its Apple Music software for some time now, enabling users to see live lyrics for songs and then even customise the volume of the vocals for said songs so that users can sing along with just the backing track or with less noisy vocals instead. Now, as part of WWDC yesterday, it has been revealed that this is being expanded to support tvOS 26.

The upcoming big update to Apple's TV software will enable karaoke to be supported on televisions. It will do so by letting the TV serve as the place to display rolling lyrics, while the user's phone handles the duties of being a microphone and also the control unit where you can fiddle with mic reverb and song vocal volume.

Apple explains: "Sing-along sessions reach a new level of fun with tvOS 26, allowing users to transform iPhone into a handheld microphone for Apple TV and have their voices amplified as they belt out their favourite songs. Get the party started with friends, as everyone can jump in using their own iPhone to queue up songs or react with onscreen emoji. Accompanied by real-time lyrics and visual effects that light up the big screen, Sing in Apple Music is more engaging than ever, and with Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, users can follow and sing along to an even wider variety of songs, even if they don't know the language."

This isn't the only tvOS update planned either, as we can expect a revamped Apple TV+ app, new screensavers, better Facetime, and Liquid Glass support too.

